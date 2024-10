Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament and other dignitaries today paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, on the occasion of his Birth anniversary. Secretary General of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and senior officers of both the houses also paid their tributes to Sardar Patel. The portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was unveiled by the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, in the Central Hall of Parliament House in 1958.

