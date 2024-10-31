Three Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu’s Akhnoor Sector

AMN

The three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Battal village of Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region were members of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group and had recently infiltrated into the area from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to intelligence reports, the terrorists entered the Akhnoor region through the Battal area and a wireless set seized from them confirmed their association with the JeM. Unlike the typical strategies of infiltrating terrorists, who often adopt “conservation and consolidation” tactics, these ultras were reportedly aiming for a substantial attack. General Officer Commanding of 10 Infantry division, Major General Sameer Srivastava had indicated that terrorists in the region were operating in small groups and had moved to Akhnoor for a planned offensive. The encounter broke out on Monday morning when three local teenage boys visiting the Shiv Mandir Assan in Battal area encountered the armed terrorists dressed in combat gear. Later, the terrorists opened fire targeting the Army convoy and retreated towards the temple. In response, Special Forces and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos swiftly launched an operation, resulting in the elimination of all three terrorists.