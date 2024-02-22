Flag-off Ceremony of the 100-Member Bangladesh Youth Delegation to India held in Dhaka

AMN

The High Commission of India, Dhaka organized a flag-off ceremony for the 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation to India in Dhaka. The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma flagged off the delegation on Wednesday. The delegation will embark on its visit to India from 25 February – 4 March 2024.

In their week-long visit, they will be interacting with key personalities and institutions in India, ranging from the government, educational, business and science and technology fields.

The delegation will also be visiting sites of historical and cultural significance in India. The travel itinerary has been designed to provide an opportunity for the delegates to experience the rich and diverse heritage of India.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation programme was started in 2012.

The Bangladesh Youth Delegation this year has a mix of professionals from all walks of life and includes participants from all over Bangladesh. The delegation includes journalists, sportspersons, doctors, artists and engineers, among others.