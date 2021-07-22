Thousands of people died due to lack of oxygen says Delhi Dy CM

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

During the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, the Central Government ‘shamelessly and insensitively’ lied in front of the entire country, claiming there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen in the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia, at a press conference on Wednesday, said, “Thousands of people died due to lack of oxygen in the country, all because of the incompetence of the Central Government. Instead of taking responsibility for this, the Central Government is shamelessly defending itself by lying. In fact, Central Government dismissed the Inquiry Committee of the Delhi Government to confirm the deaths occurred due to the lack of oxygen as the Central Government is frightened that this committee will put forward their mismanagement and shameless lies in front of the public.”





He stated that the oxygen distribution system policies that the Central Government made on April 13, 2021 without any planning caused a massive oxygen crisis in the entire nation. The imprudent and absurd policy of the Central Government has put the whole country in trouble and even during this crisis; Central Government did not stop doing dirty politics and kept troubling the states where there is no BJP government.





Dy. CM Manish Sisodia said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government constituted a committee to investigate deaths caused by lack of oxygen and it aimed to give an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to families of aggrieved, but the Central Government rejected the formation of this committee through an order by the Lieutenant Governor. They were afraid that their oxygen mismanagement and the truth of their inefficiency would become public knowledge through this Committee.”





