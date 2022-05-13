Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India’s ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win against Denamrk’s Anders Anderson by 20-18, 12-21, 21-15. India has taken 2-1 lead in the semifinal clash.

Prior to that, Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 21-18, 21-23, 22-20 against Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen of Denmark and leveled the score 1-1. Earlier, Olympic Champion Axelsen gave Denmark 1-0 lead by wrapping up the opening singles in 49 minutes. He beat Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen 21-13, 21-13.