TEST: India scores 278 for 6 at stumps in first innings against Bangladesh

India ended day one’s play at 278 at the loss of 6 wickets against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today. Brilliant half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara guided India to a respective opening day score. Cheteshwar Pujara missed his century as he got out on 90 while Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten at 82 when stumps were drawn.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam scalped three wickets while Khaled Ahmed took one and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got two wickets.

The second and final test match will begin on the 22nd of December in Dhaka.