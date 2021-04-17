Ten states account for over 79% of new cases

WEB DESK

Government has said that more than 79 per cent of new Covid 19 cases have been reported in ten states. These states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. Union Health Ministry said, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63 thousand 729. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with over 27 thousand while Delhi reported more than 19 thousand 486 new cases.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for over 65 per cent of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for over 38 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

The Ministry said, nine states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.