Tempo Traveller Falls into Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand; 3 Dead, 9 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway

Jun 26, 2025

AMN

In a tragic accident this morning in Gholtir, located in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, a Tempo Traveller fell into the Alaknanda River, resulting in the deaths of three people.

Nine individuals are still missing, and a large-scale rescue and relief operation is currently underway to locate them. Three critically injured passengers have been airlifted to a higher medical center for treatment. Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed that the rescue mission is ongoing and that eight people have been successfully rescued so far.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the incident. He stated that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with other rescue teams, is working on a war footing to carry out relief and rescue efforts.

