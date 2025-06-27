Punjab: 509 Govt School Students Crack NEET: CM Mann Hails Education Revolution

AMN / Chandigarh

— Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday celebrated a major educational milestone, announcing that 509 students from government schools have cleared the NEET exam, calling it a “red letter day” for the state’s academic journey.

Speaking at a felicitation event, Mann said this success marks a paradigm shift in the quality of public education in Punjab, crediting the achievement to innovative reforms and out-of-the-box ideas implemented by his government over the past three years. “The transformation in government schools is real — our children are now topping national exams,” he said.

Mann highlighted that this academic progress is part of a broader effort to revamp core sectors including education, health, and employment. He also took a swipe at previous administrations, blaming them for neglecting the youth and failing to create job opportunities, which forced many to migrate abroad.

The Chief Minister announced plans to rename the Municipal Bhawan to “Appointment Letter Bhawan”, celebrating over 54,000 government jobs distributed on merit during his tenure. “Youth are returning from abroad, confident that they have a future here,” he added.

Mann also underscored efforts to restore faith in public institutions through transparent hiring, regular Parent-Teacher Meetings, and new solar-powered libraries with Wi-Fi and curated books.

He emphasized that education—not freebies—is the real catalyst for social change, saying, “Only quality education can break the cycle of poverty.”

Applauding the role of girls, Mann noted that women are excelling across sectors, with seven women now serving as Deputy Commissioners and eight as Senior Superintendents of Police. “Our daughters are leading Punjab’s future,” he affirmed.