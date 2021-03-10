Telangana reports 189 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

AMN

Telangana state has reported 189 fresh COVID cases during the last 24 hours. With this, the number of cases reported so far in the state reached 3 lakh 342. Recoveries also went up to 98.85 per cent and nearly 2 lakh 97 thousand have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, following the death of two more persons, the deaths relating to COVID and other comorbidities have gone up to 1646 in the state.

Currently, the state has little over 16 hundred active cases out of which over 6 hundred are in Home isolation. Meanwhile, over 6 lakh 57 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state. Over 37 thousand people have been vaccinated yesterday alone. Vaccination centres too have gone up to 597.