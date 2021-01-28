German Chancellor invites US President Joe Biden
China springs up new regulations ahead of Spring Festival travel rush
Global Coronavirus cases surpass 100 million mark
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jan 2021 06:13:13      انڈین آواز

Telangana: Over one lakh 30 thousand health workers vaccinated

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Telangana, over one lakh 30 thousand health workers have been vaccinated during the ongoing COVID vaccination so far. The vaccination for health workers and staff in private sector in the state is continuing across the state. According to State Public Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao, no case of severe health issues reported after vaccination so far.

Meanwhile, the state reported 186 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID cases reported in the state reached to two lakh 93 thousand 923. The state conducted over 31 thousand tests yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 98.53 per cent with 306 more people recovering yesterday. This took the number of recovered people so far in the state to two lakh 89 thousand 631. The Daily Bulletin issued by the State Medical and Health Department stated that total number of 1,594 deaths have been reported so far, following one more patient succumbing to COVID and comorbidities during the past 24 hours.

35 COVID-19 cases were reported in Hyderabad during the past 24 hours while more than 10 fresh cases were reported in Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Warangal Urban and Kamareddy district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ICC announces Player of the Month awards to recognise best performances of both male & female cricketers

Dubai The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the introduction of the ICC Player of the Mon ...

Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’ after being hospitalised with chest pain

Ganguly will be kept under observation for now and stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angi ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!