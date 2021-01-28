Telangana: Over one lakh 30 thousand health workers vaccinated

AMN

In Telangana, over one lakh 30 thousand health workers have been vaccinated during the ongoing COVID vaccination so far. The vaccination for health workers and staff in private sector in the state is continuing across the state. According to State Public Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao, no case of severe health issues reported after vaccination so far.

Meanwhile, the state reported 186 fresh COVID cases during the past 24 hours. With this, the number of COVID cases reported in the state reached to two lakh 93 thousand 923. The state conducted over 31 thousand tests yesterday. The recovery rate improved to 98.53 per cent with 306 more people recovering yesterday. This took the number of recovered people so far in the state to two lakh 89 thousand 631. The Daily Bulletin issued by the State Medical and Health Department stated that total number of 1,594 deaths have been reported so far, following one more patient succumbing to COVID and comorbidities during the past 24 hours.

35 COVID-19 cases were reported in Hyderabad during the past 24 hours while more than 10 fresh cases were reported in Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Warangal Urban and Kamareddy district.