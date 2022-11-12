Telangana govt and leaders always do injustice to state’s capability and talent of its people, says PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it is sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power, and pushed the state back. Addressing a meeting of BJP workers in Begumpet in Telangana, Mr. Modi said, Telangana’s Government and leaders always do injustice to the state’s capability and the talent of its people. He said the political party that people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana. He said, when the darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation. Mr. Modi said, right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana.