Telangana bans firing crackers on Deepavali festival

AMN

The State Government has banned firing crackers on the eve of Deepavali festival in Telangana. Orders have been issued to this effect after the High Court asked the government to ban crackers for this Deepavali festival over a Public Interest Litigation.

The court also directed the state to file an Action Taken Report by 19th of this month and create awareness among people about the ban of crackers as part of measures to prevent spread of Corona virus and pollution in the wake pandemic.

The High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan issued the directives in response to a petition filed by a practising advocate, Indra Prakash. Meanwhile, the Viswa Hindu Parishad condemned the decision to ban firing crackers on the eve of Deepavali.

On the other hand, the Crackers Wholesalers’ Association took strong objection over enforcing a ban on a last minute of their business and expressed concern over its members incurring huge losses.