इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2024 01:14:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tejashwi Yadav seen on driver seat at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / SASARAM

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Friday in Bihar’s Sasaram district.

The yatra reaches its final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today.Earlier, Gandhi said that Yadav will be in the driving seat when it comes to Bihar.

The two leaders also interacted with farmers, a regular feature of the Yatra known as ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’.

Yadav emphasised job creation efforts and questioned Nitish Kumar’s alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“When I first promised 10 lakh jobs, he used to mock at me and ask if I would use my father’s money (baap ka paisa) to pay salaries. But we made the tired (thake hue) chief minister take significant steps towards job creation,” said Yadav, referring to the nearly 17-month period he shared power with the Janata Dal (United) president.

“I don’t want to use colourful epithets against him like you people are doing,” said Yadav.

“But, of course, Nitish ji is answerable to the people, who want to know under what circumstances he chose to realign with the BJP, despite saying in the past that he would prefer to be consigned to dust (mitti mein mil jayenge) and accept death (mar jaana qabool hai) rather than going back to the NDA,” said the RJD leader.

The event saw protests against Nitish Kumar’s political shift.

Meanwhile, the Congress faced financial hurdles as its bank accounts were frozen by Income Tax authorities, later reinstated pending a tribunal hearing.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

انتخابی بانڈ اسکیم ‘غیر آئینی’: سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کالعدم قرار دے دیا

سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کا ...

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart