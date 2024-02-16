Tejashwi Yadav seen on driver seat at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar

AMN / SASARAM

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ on Friday in Bihar’s Sasaram district.

The yatra reaches its final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today.Earlier, Gandhi said that Yadav will be in the driving seat when it comes to Bihar.

The two leaders also interacted with farmers, a regular feature of the Yatra known as ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’.

Yadav emphasised job creation efforts and questioned Nitish Kumar’s alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“When I first promised 10 lakh jobs, he used to mock at me and ask if I would use my father’s money (baap ka paisa) to pay salaries. But we made the tired (thake hue) chief minister take significant steps towards job creation,” said Yadav, referring to the nearly 17-month period he shared power with the Janata Dal (United) president.

“I don’t want to use colourful epithets against him like you people are doing,” said Yadav.

“But, of course, Nitish ji is answerable to the people, who want to know under what circumstances he chose to realign with the BJP, despite saying in the past that he would prefer to be consigned to dust (mitti mein mil jayenge) and accept death (mar jaana qabool hai) rather than going back to the NDA,” said the RJD leader.

The event saw protests against Nitish Kumar’s political shift.

Meanwhile, the Congress faced financial hurdles as its bank accounts were frozen by Income Tax authorities, later reinstated pending a tribunal hearing.