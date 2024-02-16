इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2024 11:41:33      انڈین آواز
Amid ED summons, CM Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved a confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday in a show of strength amid speculation of his arrest and the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation of the BJP trying to topple his government.

Kejriwal was ordered to appear in a Delhi court tomorrow on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping five summons in an excise policy case. The sixth was issued on Wednesday.

“Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled,” the Chief Minister said in the assembly, seeking a vote of confidence.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, “We can see that parties are being broken & governments are being toppled in other states by slapping false cases. In Delhi, they intend to arrest AAP leaders under the pretext of liquor policy case.

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre and said the attempt to “poach” his party MLAs was an attempt at “another Operation Lotus”. He trashed the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy and said there is no “scam” involved.

