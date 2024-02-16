Priyanka Gandhi admitted to hospital, She won’t be able to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in UP

AMN / New Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said she has been admitted to hospital and won’t be able to join the party-backed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post, the Congress general secretary said, “I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better.”

“Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today,” she said.

Meanwhile, the BJNY-led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered into Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli on Friday.

Notably, the yatra kicked off from Manipur’s Imphal on January 14.