इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2024 01:26:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Dr. S Jaishankar attends 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is attending the 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany. As part of the conference, Dr Jaishankar will address a panel discussion on ‘Growing the Pie: Seizing Shared Opportunities, today. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and US Secretary of State Blinken will also take part in the panel discussion along with the External Affairs Minister.

On the sidelines of the Conference, Dr Jaishankar yesterday discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as those of key global and regional concern with prominent leaders including US Secretary of State Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said that during his meeting with Mr. Blinken, their talk centred on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific. He said they reviewed the continuing progress in India-US bilateral ties.

The talks between the External Affairs Minister and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly focused on the present state of bilateral ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on the global situation.

The External Affairs Minister and European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell exchanged perspectives on the current global situation. Dr Jaishankar and UK Foreign Minister David Cameron discussed India-UK bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, and discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead. The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. He also held a meeting with Argentina’s counterpart, Diana Mondino, and discussed economic and political cooperation between the two nations.

The 60th Munich Security Conference got underway yesterday. The three-day meeting offers a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world’s most pressing security challenges. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

انتخابی بانڈ اسکیم ‘غیر آئینی’: سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کالعدم قرار دے دیا

سپریم کورٹ نے سیاسی جماعتوں کو چندہ دینے سے متعلق اسکیم کو کا ...

غزہ میں ہسپتالوں کو مسلسل نشانہ بنائے پر عالمی ادارہ صحت کو تشویش

© UNOCHAبمباری میں شمالی غزہ کا ایک علاقہ مکمل طور پر زمین بوس ہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart