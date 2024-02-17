Dr. S Jaishankar attends 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is attending the 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany. As part of the conference, Dr Jaishankar will address a panel discussion on ‘Growing the Pie: Seizing Shared Opportunities, today. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and US Secretary of State Blinken will also take part in the panel discussion along with the External Affairs Minister.

On the sidelines of the Conference, Dr Jaishankar yesterday discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as those of key global and regional concern with prominent leaders including US Secretary of State Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron. In a social media post, Dr. Jaishankar said that during his meeting with Mr. Blinken, their talk centred on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific. He said they reviewed the continuing progress in India-US bilateral ties.

The talks between the External Affairs Minister and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly focused on the present state of bilateral ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on the global situation.

The External Affairs Minister and European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell exchanged perspectives on the current global situation. Dr Jaishankar and UK Foreign Minister David Cameron discussed India-UK bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, and discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead. The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. He also held a meeting with Argentina’s counterpart, Diana Mondino, and discussed economic and political cooperation between the two nations.

The 60th Munich Security Conference got underway yesterday. The three-day meeting offers a unique opportunity for high-level debates on the world’s most pressing security challenges.