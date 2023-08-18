इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2023 12:00:10      انڈین آواز
TB can be eliminated from the world by 2030, hopes Health Minister Mandaviya

Staff Reporter

India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed hope that with collective efforts and determination, TB can be eliminated from the world by 2030.
 
The Minister was addressing a WHO TB division to end TB, in the South East Asia Region conference which was organized on the sidelines of the G 20 Health Ministers’ meeting at Gandhinagar.

The Minister highlighted India’s journey in the elimination of TB through several initiatives such as Ni-kshay Mitra and Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana. He also reiterated India’s commitment to sharing its learning with the world and learning from the best practices of other countries. On the sidelines of the G 20 meeting, the India-Med Tech expo was also organized to harness the substantial potential of the Medical Devices sector. Briefing media on the sidelines of the meet, Mansukh Mandaviya said the expo showcases India’s potential to become a global hub of MedTech.
 
Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated the first-ever WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine and Advantage India 2023 summit.

