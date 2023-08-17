इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 12:57:57      انڈین آواز
G20 Health Ministers Meet: Summit will help to unlock potential of the ancient medicine, says WHO chief

Global Summit on traditional medicine will provide a unique opportunity for the world, to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas and establish international partnerships, to advance the agenda of Traditional and Complementary Medicine and to work together toward promoting and leveraging, the potential of traditional healing practices worldwide: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today said that  G20 Health Ministers Meeting will help to unlock the potential of the ancient traditional medicine and advance their understanding and use in today’s time. He urges all countries to commit to integrate traditional medicines in their National Health systems.

The first-ever WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit began at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar today. Addressing the inaugural session, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the summit will provide a unique opportunity to engage in dialogue, exchange ideas, and establish international partnerships, to advance the agenda of Traditional and Complementary Medicine and to work together toward promoting the potential of traditional healing practices worldwide. 

The minister said traditional and complementary medicine have played, a significant role in promoting health at personal and community levels for many centuries. Mr Mandaviya expressed hope that the summit can be the platform to mobilize political commitment and, evidence-based action on traditional medicine, to address their health and well-being needs.

Union minister Sarbanand Sonowal said the traditional medicine embodies our shared heritage and wisdom. It complements and completes the modern medical practices.

Meanwhile, as part of the three-day G20 Health Minister’s Meeting, G20 Deputy Health Ministers’ meeting began in Gandhinagar today in the presence of Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the formal inaugural session of the G20 health Ministers’ meeting tomorrow. 

