PM Modi welcomes WHO Director-General in India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, welcomed the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who arrived in India to attend the WHO-global Summit. Mr Modi used the name ‘Tulsi Bhai’ for Dr. Tedros, a name the Prime Minister gave to the Director General on his last visit. Dr. Tedros will take part in WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held from the 17th to the 18th of this month at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.





The Ministry of Ayush has shared a video on its Twitter handle in which Dr Tedros was seen performing dandiya. Responding to this tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that his good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri.