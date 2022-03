AMN

Elected members of the urban panchayats took the oath of office all over Tamil Nadu today. District Collectors administered the oath in the District administration offices.

Election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on the 4th of this month

Polls were held on the 19th of February in 21 Corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats for the 12 thousand 607 posts across the state, and results were declared on the 22nd. DMK led alliance swept the polls.