Tamil Nadu govt forms 16 member committee to revive tourism

AMN

Tamil Nadu Government has formed a 16 member committee headed by Director of Tourism as its chairman to revive tourism in the State. Tamil Nadu has 1809 places of tourist attractions and 208 destinations with five world heritage sites. According to the Ministry of Tourism in 2019, Tamilnadu ranked second in the Country with more than 49 crore domestic tourists which is 21 percentage share of the total number of tourists in the Country.

With no international flight being operated for tourists in Chennai, tourism has been badly hit and so is the foreign exchange . The State Tourism Committee has been assigned the task of recommending standard operating procedures to resume tourism in the State. Formal discussions will begin shortly to formulate a plan involving the major stakeholders.