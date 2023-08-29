Tamil Nadu: Five persons arrested in connection with train fire accident in Madurai

AMN / WEB DESK

In Tamil Nadu, five persons have been arrested in connection with the train fire accident which killed ten people in Madurai on Saturday. They were all employees of the tour operator at Lucknow who booked the ticket through IRCTC. The police have slapped three charges against the violators who smuggled gas cylinders for the entire trip. They were produced before a judicial magistrate. They will be produced on September 11th at the Court. Inquiry is also being conducted on twenty others of the private group. A total of 65 passengers travelled from Lucknow to Rameswaram and were on their way back. In Saturday’s fire, ten of them died and seven others were admitted to hospital for further treatment.