Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29
SC sets up 12 member task force to streamline oxygen allocation across India
India welcomes US for relaxing norms of TRIPS agreement
Tamil Nadu: First cabinet meeting led by CM M K Stalin held at State Secretariat today

The first cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin was held at the State Secretariat today. The meeting was held as there has been a surge in the Covid cases. The Chief Minister stressed that use of Oxygen should not be wasted. He told that the Sale of Remdesvir in six places including Chennai should be facilitated and strict action should be taken against black marketing.

He also underlined the Increase in awareness on vaccination and urged the health, revenue, police, urban and rural development ministers to coordinate and handle the crisis.

A high level team has been formed under Dr. Darez Ahmed to monitor and coordinate the distribution of oxygen cylinders availability of beds supervising the hospitals. Five other top officials will also co ordinate the activities related to Covid war room inthe State.

The State health Minister Ma Subramaniam inaugurated a Sidha and indian medicine clinic in the city today he told that eleven such centres will be opened to take care of patients with mild symptoms .He appealed to the people not to panic and rush for oxygen when there is no emergency.

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

