Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹3 lakh ex gratia for families of Dindigul hospital fire victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has announced Rs. Three lakh ex gratia for the families of those killed in the hospital fire at Dindigul. In a statement, he said that those who suffered grievous injuries will be given a compensation of Rs. One lakh and for those with light wounds the compensation would be Rs. 50 thousand.

Six people were killed in the accident and 26 people were injured. Three of the injured are in the ICU and others are recuperating after suffering minor burn injuries. The cause of the fire accident is said to be a short circuit but an inquiry has been ordered and a case has been filed.

Tamil Nadu: 6 burnt to death in Dindigul hospital fire

At least six people including a child were killed and many injured in a massive fire at a hospital in Dindigul last night. The fire reportedly was due to an electrical short circuit on the ground floor of the building. Over 50 people including patients, attendants and staff were present at the time.

As the fire spread, people panicked and ran up to the first and the second floors. On hearing the frantic call, ambulances were rushed to the place and many were rescued and admitted to the government and private hospitals. Five bodies were retrieved from the lift.