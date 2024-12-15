The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Manipur: 3 killed in separate firing incidents in Thoubal and Kakching

Dec 14, 2024

AMN

In Manipur, three persons, including two non-local migrant workers, have been killed in different incidents that took place in Thoubal and Kakching districts today.

According to the police report, a firing incident occurred this morning between security personnel and unknown armed miscreants at Salungpham High School in Thoubal district. One person from the armed miscreants succumbed to bullet injuries. The security forces also apprehended six armed individuals in the incident, along with arms and ammunition. In another incident, armed miscreants shot dead two locals at Keirak village in Kakching district.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

Dec 14, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Priyanka Gandhi urges Central to announce special package for Wayanad

Dec 14, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹3 lakh ex gratia for families of Dindigul hospital fire victims

Dec 13, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

National Energy Conservation Awards 2024: VP calls for systemic solution to stubble burning

15 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

BJP stands for Manusmriti, not Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

COMBINED GRADUATION PARADE HELD AT AIR FORCE ACADEMY HYDERABAD

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment