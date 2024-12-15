Manipur: 3 killed in separate firing incidents in Thoubal and Kakching

AMN

In Manipur, three persons, including two non-local migrant workers, have been killed in different incidents that took place in Thoubal and Kakching districts today.

According to the police report, a firing incident occurred this morning between security personnel and unknown armed miscreants at Salungpham High School in Thoubal district. One person from the armed miscreants succumbed to bullet injuries. The security forces also apprehended six armed individuals in the incident, along with arms and ammunition. In another incident, armed miscreants shot dead two locals at Keirak village in Kakching district.