Priyanka Gandhi urges Central to announce special package for Wayanad

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi has urged the Central government to announce a special package for landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala.

Speaking to media persons outside Parliament today, she said that the government should be compassionate to the people affected by natural calamity.

She said, property worth two thousand crore rupees has been destroyed due to the landslide and the government should release the funds according to the laid down norms.

She said people of Wayanad deserve this package who are suffering from the calamity. Congress MPs from Kerala also staged protest demanding a special package.