The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

Dec 14, 2024
EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to scrupulously follow the process for deletion and revision of the electoral rolls by conducting proper enquiry. 

In a letter to the Delhi CEO, the Commission said, any process of deletion in the voter list must include the fullest possible participation of the political parties. 

It shared with the CEO, the issues raised by BJP’s representation seeking the removal of names of illegal and temporary migrants, and ghost voters from the voter list.

 The commission also shared Aam Aadmi Party’s representation regarding the alleged threat of mass voter deletion. The Commission reminded the Delhi CEO that no deletion of names from electoral rolls can take place without filing the stipulated Form-7. 

It also instructed that all such cases must be personally cross verified by the Electoral Registration Officer if they fall under certain conditions.

The Commission further directed that the list of claims and objections, including Form-7 should regularly be shared with all political parties and also be uploaded on the website of CEO Delhi. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Priyanka Gandhi urges Central to announce special package for Wayanad

Dec 14, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Manipur: 3 killed in separate firing incidents in Thoubal and Kakching

Dec 14, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹3 lakh ex gratia for families of Dindigul hospital fire victims

Dec 13, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

National Energy Conservation Awards 2024: VP calls for systemic solution to stubble burning

15 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

BJP stands for Manusmriti, not Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

COMBINED GRADUATION PARADE HELD AT AIR FORCE ACADEMY HYDERABAD

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

14 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment