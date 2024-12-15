EC directs CEO to scrupulously follow process for deletion, revision of electoral rolls

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to scrupulously follow the process for deletion and revision of the electoral rolls by conducting proper enquiry.

In a letter to the Delhi CEO, the Commission said, any process of deletion in the voter list must include the fullest possible participation of the political parties.

It shared with the CEO, the issues raised by BJP’s representation seeking the removal of names of illegal and temporary migrants, and ghost voters from the voter list.

The commission also shared Aam Aadmi Party’s representation regarding the alleged threat of mass voter deletion. The Commission reminded the Delhi CEO that no deletion of names from electoral rolls can take place without filing the stipulated Form-7.

It also instructed that all such cases must be personally cross verified by the Electoral Registration Officer if they fall under certain conditions.

The Commission further directed that the list of claims and objections, including Form-7 should regularly be shared with all political parties and also be uploaded on the website of CEO Delhi.