Tamil Nadu: 103 Covid-19 patients cured, 56 new cases reported

AMN

103 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after cure on a single day today in Tamil Nadu. The state health department has said, 56 new cases have been reported taking the total infected cases to 1323. However, there is no report of death in the past 24-hours. The active caseload in the state remains 1025.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy has assured farmers that there would not be any hassles for them in carrying out agricultural activities including in the transport of the harvested items. He told reporters in Salem today the list of industries that will be allowed to function in the state by relaxing the lock-down conditions will be made known on Monday.

A committee led by the state finance secretary Krishnan has been formed to decide on the nature of the industries to be exempted from the lock-down. Meanwhile 24-thousand rapid test kits have arrived Chennai this morning. The state had said earlier it had placed orders for 1.25 lakh such kits and the rest of them are expected to come in different batches.