Haryana: 21 COVID 19 patients recovered while eight new cases reported

21 COVID 19 patients were discharged from hospital today after recovery in Haryana while eight new cases were reported in the state.

6 patients tested positive at Nuh and two at Panchkula today. The seven patients from Palwal, three each from Nuh and Yamunanagar, two each from Faridabad, Sirsa and Karnal and one each from Charkhi Dadri and Jind were discharged today after recovery. With this total number of cured persons has risen to 86 which include 14 Italians. Two have died so far.

The total number of corona positive cases in the state has risen to 223 out of these 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states of the country.

The number of Covid active patients under treatment has gone down to 135 as compared to 149 yesterday due to higher number of recoveries.

