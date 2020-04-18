Rajasthan claims to be first State in country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19

AMN

Health minister Raghu Sharma claimed that Rajasthan became the first state in the country to carry out Rapid Testing for Covid 19. Beginning at 5 pm today, 52 persons were tested today and all the 52 persons tested negative.

Health minister Raghu Sharma told that this test will be done at a large scale to assess the prevalence of Covid 19 in hotspots – both in the containment and the buffer zones around the clusters. He told that in addition to rapid testing, PCR based testing will continue to be done in an aggressive manner in the containment zones all over Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, with 62 more persons tested positive for COVID 19 total number of infected persons in the state has gone up to 1193. Highest 28 persons tested positive in Jodhpur while 13 persons found positive in Tonk and 6 in Kota.