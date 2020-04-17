Bihar: 42 Corona patients cured

AMN / PATNA

Number of cured Corona patients in In Bihar has gone upto 42 with discharge of five more patients today after recovery.

A total of 83 COVID 19 cases have been reported from different parts of the state so far. One patient of Munger died due to Corona last month.

Tablighi Jamaat attendee Khurshid Mustafa, native of Nawada district, who has recovered from Corona, said that suspected patients should come forward for health check up.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Guptestwar Pandey said lockdown has been strictly enforced in the state. Mr. Pandey said, stern action will be taken against violators. He said, around one thousand people have so far been arrested in this regard.