Tamil community in Sri Lanka celebrates Thai Pongal with fervour

AMN

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka is celebrating Thai Pongal today with fervour and gaiety. Observed at the start of the Tamil month Thai, Pongal is a multi-day harvest festival dedicated to Sun God. The festival is named after the ceremonial “Pongal”, which means “to boil, overflow” and refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery. Sri Lanka president Anura Kumara Dissanayake wished the Tamil community on the occasion of Thai Pongal while praying for a bright future for the people of the island.