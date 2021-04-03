Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

AMN/ WEB DESK

Taiwanese prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident that killed at least 50 people. The authorities warned today that, more bodies could be found in the wreckage. Yesterday’s crash, Taiwan’s worst rail accident in seven decades, occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a bank next to the track from a construction site.

The train was carrying about 500 people on its way from Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, to Taitung on the east coast, when it derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien. Ministry of Justice Department of Prosecutorial Affairs Director-General Lin Jinn-tsun said today, that prosecutors had applied to the court to arrest the manager on charges of causing death by negligence and forged documents.