T20 World Cup: India smash Zimbabwe dream to stay alive in semi-final race

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 1:32 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

India Thrash Zimbabwe by 72 Runs; Super Eights Clash with West Indies Turns Virtual Quarter-Final

Riding on explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Team India registered a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in a crucial Super Eights encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

The emphatic win marked India’s first success in the Super Eights stage and kept their semi-final hopes alive. The result also sealed Zimbabwe’s exit from the tournament, while confirming South Africa’s progression to the knockout stage from Group 1.

With both India and the West Indies sitting on two points from two matches, Sunday’s clash in Kolkata has now assumed do-or-die significance — effectively a virtual quarter-final for the Men in Blue.

A breezy knock from Hardik Pandya put India in a position to dominate against Zimbabwe👌



He wins @aramco POTM🏅



📝: https://t.co/XB78VZ8s3p pic.twitter.com/fjLdd3EEXv — ICC (@ICC) February 26, 2026

India Post Mammoth 256/4

Opting to bowl first, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza saw his decision backfire as India piled up a formidable 256/4 in their 20 overs.

The new opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma provided a brisk start, adding 48 runs in quick time before Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Samson for a 15-ball 24, which included two sixes and a boundary.

Sharma then stitched together a crucial 72-run stand with the in-form Ishan Kishan, shifting the momentum firmly in India’s favour. The left-hander played a fearless knock, peppering the boundary ropes with ease and bringing up a blistering fifty that set the platform for a massive total.

Hardik Pandya provided the late flourish, smashing a rapid half-century to push India well past the 250-run mark. His power-hitting in the death overs left the Zimbabwe bowlers struggling for answers.

Zimbabwe Fall Short Despite Bennett’s Heroics

Chasing a daunting 257-run target, Zimbabwe fought hard but could only manage 184/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Brian Bennett waged a lone battle, remaining unbeaten on a valiant 97 off just 59 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six towering sixes. He found brief support from fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, who made 20, and skipper Sikandar Raza, who chipped in with 31. However, the steep required rate proved too much for the Chevrons.

Arshdeep Leads Clinical Bowling Display

India’s bowling attack complemented the batting heroics with a disciplined performance. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/24 in his four overs and effectively breaking Zimbabwe’s momentum.

He received support from Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel, who chipped in with a wicket each to ensure India stayed in control throughout the chase.

All Eyes on Kolkata Showdown

With this comprehensive victory, India have reignited their campaign at a crucial juncture. The upcoming clash against West Indies now holds immense significance, with a semi-final berth hanging in the balance.

For Rohit Sharma’s men, momentum is finally on their side — and the path to the knockouts remains firmly within reach.