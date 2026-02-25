England beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Last Updated on February 25, 2026 12:45 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

England confirmed their place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals after Harry Brook led his side to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Super Eight fixture at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Tuesday.

The victory, England’s second consecutive win in the Super Eights, made them the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 20-team tournament, consolidating their top spot in Group 2 with four points.

England, chasing a target of 165, were pushed onto the back foot early after Pakistan captain won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan managed 164/9 in their 20 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan top-scoring with 63 off 45 balls—a crucial innings that kept them competitive throughout their innings.

England’s chase was far from straightforward. They lost early wickets and found themselves in trouble, but a sensational innings from captain Harry Brook changed the course of the match. Brook struck a commanding century (100 off 51 balls)—the first by a captain in T20 World Cup history—to steer England across the finish line in 19.1 overs. His knock featured powerful strokeplay and ensured England reached 166/8, securing the narrow victory with five balls to spare.

Pakistan’s bowling effort saw spirited spells, notably from Shaheen Afridi, who returned impressive figures, but it wasn’t enough to defend their total against Brook’s knock and useful contributions from other English batters.

England emerge as the first #T20WorldCup 2026 semi-finalists in a box-office contest against Pakistan 👌



W​​atch the highlights in Urdu 🎥



Urdu commentary is available on our #T20WorldCup broadcasters in Pakistan and on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 for the first time 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/fya04DpptF — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2026

The Three Lions had a contrasting start to their innings as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck thrice, dismissing Phil Salt (zero), Jos Buttler (two) and Jacob Bethell (eight), inside five overs with just 35 runs on the board.

But Brook stood his ground firm and kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly as he registered one-sided partnerships with Tom Banton (two) and Sam Curran (16), which yielded 23 and 45 runs, respectively.

The England captain eventually found ample support from the other end when Will Jacks walked out to bat at No.7 as the duo pulled the game away out of Pakistan’s grasp by putting together 52 runs for the sixth wicket until the set batter was eventually cleaned up by Shaheen on the final delivery of the 17th over.

Brook walked back after top-scoring with a 51-ball 100, studded with 10 fours and four sixes. Brook was named Player of the Match for his stellar performance.

Jacks, on the other hand, followed suit an over latter as he was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz on 28 when England needed five runs off 12 deliveries.

Nawaz struck again in the same over, getting Jamie Overton stumped to cause a stir in England’s pursuit.

The equation came down to three runs required off the final over with two wickets in hand, and Jofra Archer smashed Salman Mirza for a boundary on the first delivery to clinch a hard-earned victory for England.

Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he picked up four wickets for just 30 runs in his four overs, while Usman Tariq Nawaz bagged two each.