T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Group 2 Super 8 clash

In the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their Group 2 Super Eight clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night. With this win, New Zealand have moved one step closer to the semifinals. Their final Super Eight clash against semifinalists England is crucial. Sri Lanka were knocked out, though they still have one match to play.

New Zealand rise to the occasion in Colombo to keep their #T20WorldCup 2026 semi-final hopes alive 💪



📝: https://t.co/hMg2rAXfsc pic.twitter.com/cUmI1Uca22 — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2026

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka made a terrible start to crawl to 20/2 in the powerplay and failed to gain any momentum. Ravindra then ran through the brittle Lankan middle order to help the Kiwis limit the co-hosts for a paltry 107/8. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra scalped four wickets, Matt Henry took two wickets while skipper Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips claimed a wicket each. Rachin Ravindra was declared Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Santner with 47 and Cole McConchie 31 unbeaten led New Zealand’s fightback after middle-order collapse as the Kiwis posted 168/7 in the stipulated twenty overs. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera scalped three wickets each while Dunith Wellalage took a wicket.

Today, West Indies will take on South Africa in the Super 8 Group 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3 PM. In another match, India will face Zimbabwe in the Super 8 Group 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will start at 7 PM.