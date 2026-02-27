The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Group 2 Super 8 clash

Feb 27, 2026

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 1:32 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

In the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 61 runs in their Group 2 Super Eight clash at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night. With this win, New Zealand have moved one step closer to the semifinals. Their final Super Eight clash against semifinalists England is crucial. Sri Lanka were knocked out, though they still have one match to play.

Chasing 169, Sri Lanka made a terrible start to crawl to 20/2 in the powerplay and failed to gain any momentum. Ravindra then ran through the brittle Lankan middle order to help the Kiwis limit the co-hosts for a paltry 107/8. For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra scalped four wickets, Matt Henry took two wickets while skipper Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips claimed a wicket each. Rachin Ravindra was declared Player of the Match for his all-round performance. 

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Santner with 47 and Cole McConchie 31 unbeaten led New Zealand’s fightback after middle-order collapse as the Kiwis posted 168/7 in the stipulated twenty overs. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera scalped three wickets each while Dunith Wellalage took a wicket.

Today, West Indies will take on South Africa in the Super 8 Group 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3 PM.  In another match, India will face Zimbabwe in the Super 8 Group 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will start at 7 PM.

Related Post

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: India smash Zimbabwe dream to stay alive in semi-final race

Feb 27, 2026
SPORTS

England beat Pakistan to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Feb 25, 2026
AMN SPORTS

Indian Mountaineers Summit Mount Aconcagua in Argentina

Feb 24, 2026

You missed

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Group 2 Super 8 clash

27 February 2026 1:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

T20 World Cup: India smash Zimbabwe dream to stay alive in semi-final race

27 February 2026 1:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Amit Shah begins three-day Bihar tour

27 February 2026 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

SC imposes blanket ban on NCERT book carrying chapter on corruption in judiciary

27 February 2026 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments