Synopsis of proceedings in Lok Sabha on Dec 21

Drug-abuse problem

Responding to a short-duration discussion in Lok Sabha on the drug-abuse problem in the country and steps taken by the government to control it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Modi Government has a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and vowed to put behind bars drug traders, howsoever big, in the next two years.

Shah said battle against drugs was delicately poised and urged States to fight the menace together with the Central government, keeping aside politics.

The Minister said that the Government has mapped the drug network across the States. No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there will be a situation that they will be behind bars, he said. The Minister said, the issue of drug menace is a serious one as profits from this trade are also used to finance the terror activities. He said, the presence of dirty money also destroys economy and the Government will leave no stone unturned in achieving the target of a drugs-free India.

Shah said 97,000 crore rupees worth drugs were destroyed between 2014 and 2022 while 23,000 crore rupees drugs were seized between 2006 and 2013 and the Government will carry forward its campaign against drugs with gusto.

On the seizure of 3,000 kg drugs in Gujarat, he said it was a reflection of the State government’s pro-active action against the menace. He said all those involved in the smuggling of the drugs were arrested. The source of drugs was traced to some Gulf countries and action has been taken to ensure that the factories have been shut down, he said, adding the consignment was seized due to the scientific surveillance mounted by the Customs department and allied agencies.

Referring to the row over the powers given to the border guarding forces to register cases along the international borders, the Home Minister said those who were making political issues out of it were supporters of drug trade.

Earlier, Shah took exception to Congress member Gaurav Gogoi’s allegation that the Government snoops on politicians with Israeli spyware Pegasus and asked him to give proof of the claim, saying the House was not meant for reckless politics.

Gogoi, while participating in a discussion on drug menace, sought to know from the Government about the kind of surveillance mechanism it has in place on the country’s land and sea borders, as well as international airports, to check the entry of contraband into the country.

The Congress member also wanted to know from the Home Minister as to what kind of surveillance and intelligence mechanisms are in place to check the arms smuggling, human trafficking, and smuggling of animal parts at the India-Myanmar border.

Objecting to the Congress member’s remarks, Shah asked Gogoi to submit in the House the proof of his accusation. He has levelled a very serious allegation that Pegasus has been installed in his mobile. He must submit the basis of his accusation in the House itself. Either his words are removed or he must submit the basis, Shah said.

Intervening, the Speaker told the members that it will enhance the dignity of the House if they make their points with facts and proof. This is my request, he said.

Cutting across party lines, members demanded more action to deal with the rising menace of drug abuse in the country.

Participating in discussion Sougata Roy of TMC asked whether the Government is thinking of capital punishment in cases of possession of drugs. He also wondered why there are a lot of drug consignment seizures at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Rahul Shewale of Shiv Sena suggested the Government to take steps to stop sale of certain cough syrups that are being sold without a doctor’s prescription.

P Ravindranath of AIAXMK asked the Government to make it mandatory for schools to teach children about ill-effects of the drugs. He also asked for amendment in laws and setting up of a national monitoring committee.

K R Naidu of TDP also demanded more steps to deal with this menace.

BJP members Dilip Saikia, Som Parkash, Jagdambika Pal and Ratan Lal Kataria stated about steps taken by the Government to contain drug abuse in the country.

Lok Sabha has passed ‘The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for inclusion of the thirteen communities, in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Chhattisgarh.

Replying to the discussion, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, the Government has identified 75 particularly vulnerable tribal groups, PVTGs, across the country. He said, out of these only Nine were listed and the Government is working on the remaining communities. Attacking the Congress party, the Minister said for neglecting the tribals and their welfare. He said, PM Narendra Modi-led Government has changed the approach towards the tribals and is working with conviction.

Earlier, Opposition parties walked out of Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the border issue with China. As soon as the House assembled for the Zero Hour, Congress and DMK members staged the walkout, followed by members from TMC and JDU.

Congress’ Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Speaker Om Birla to allow a discussion on the India-China issue, saying it is the Opposition’s right.