Swiss Open: K Srikanth, K George, P Rajawat To Play Their Quarterfinal Matches Of Men’s Singles

In Swiss Open Badminton, Indian shuttlers including Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat will be playing their quarterfinal matches of the Men’s Singles tonight at Basel in Switzerland.

Kidambi will face Lee Chia-Hao of Chinese Taipei, Kiran will meet Rasmus Gemke from Denmark while Priyanshu will be up against Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in the last eight clashes.

In the Women’s Doubles, India’s Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost to Australian combination of Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu 14-21, 15-21 in the quarter-finals this evening. 

