India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Clinches Men’s Singles Title At World Table Tennis Feeder Beirut Tournament in Lebanon

In Table Tennis, India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has clinched the Men’s Singles title at WTT Feeder Beirut tournament in Lebanon yesterday. World Number 103 Sathiyan defeated compatriot and World Number 74 Manav Vikas Thakkar, 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4) victory over compatriot Manav Vikas Thakkar in the final yesterday. Earlier, Sathiyan overpowered World Number 39 Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-yuan in the semi-finals.

However, Manav had a heartbreaking day as he missed out on any gold medal despite making it in all three finals. He lost 1-3 to a Cuban pair in the men’s doubles final, partnering Manush Utpal Shah. Earlier, he lost in the mixed doubles final to another Indian pair of Diya Chitale and Manush Shah.

Overall, Indian paddlers had a good outing at the tournament making it to the three finals including two all-Indian finals in Men’s singles and Mixed doubles categories. Indian paddlers finished the tournament with two titles and three runner-ups finish.