IPL 2024: RR Defeats LSG By 20 Runs in Jaipur; Match B/W MI & GT Underway in Ahmedabad

In IPL Cricket, Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing the target of 194 runs, Lucknow could muster 173 runs losing six wickets in the allotted 20 overs. For Lucknow, Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 64 in 41 balls while Captain K.L. Rahul contributed 58 runs.     

Earlier, opting to bat first, Rajasthan scored 193 runs losing four wickets. Skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten at 82 in 52 balls.

In the second match of the day, Mumbai Indians have won the toss and chose to bowl against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat were 120 for 3 in 14.3 overs when reports last came in.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash with Punjab Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will begin at 7.30 p.m.

