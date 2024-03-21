Badminton: Ace Indian Shuttler Lakshya Sen Becomes World Number 13 in Men’s Singles Category

AMN

In Badminton, Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has climbed five places to become the world number 13 in the men’s singles category. The leap in the BWF ranking follows his impressive run at the French Open and the prestigious All England Open. Sen reached the semi finals of both tournaments. With this, Sen solidified his place in the race to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top 16 players of the BWF ranking can make the cut.

In men’s doubles, Star duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty maintained their world number one spot. In women’s doubles, the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto moved three places up to become world number 20 while another Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand dropped four places to become the world number 26. Among other shuttlers, HS Prannoy dropped one place and is ranked world number nine at the moment due to his early exits from both the French Open and All England, while PV Sindhu is ranked at world number 11 after a round of 16 finish at All England Badminton Open last week.