Swift Modernisation: Defence Ministry Restructures Arms Procurement Process

AMN / NEW DELHI

The India’s Defence Ministry has initiated several measures to shorten the weapon procurement cycle to accelerate the modernisation of the armed forces. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the move will save around 69 weeks and the 2020 procurement rules are being revised to match present needs.

Addressing a defence conclave in New Delhi, he said, the ministry has already slashed the timelines for some of the processes in the procurement cycle.

The Defence Secretary said, there is a need to shift away from the traditional nomination-based procurement focused mostly on the public sector to a more competitive pricing model where both the public and private sector can compete for orders. He highlighted that the new approach is already being implemented for shipbuilding and recently for the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) project.

The government on May 27 unveiled the plan to fast-track the development of AMCA – an indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter. The Defence Ministry has declared 2025 as the year of reforms aimed at transforming the military into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of tackling new challenges.