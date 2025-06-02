Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana takes over as Commander-in-Chief of Andaman & Nicobar Command

Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana assumed charge as the 18th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on June 01, 2025. The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), based at Sri Vijaya Puram, is India’s first and only joint services operational command, integrating the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard to safeguard national interests in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region.

Lt Gen Rana was commissioned into the 10th Battalion of The Garhwal Rifles on December 19, 1987 and later had the honour of commanding the same battalion. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and a postgraduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi; Centre for National Defence Studies, Madrid, Spain; and the National Defense University, USA. His academic record is distinguished by topping multiple professional military courses.

In a career spanning over 37 years, the General Officer has held diverse operational, instructional, and staff appointments across various terrains and theatres. His service includes tenures with the Indian Military Training Team and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. He has commanded an Infantry Brigade and Division in the Eastern Sector and subsequently led the Gajraj Corps along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lt Gen Rana has also served as an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; College of Defence Management, Secunderabad; and the Higher Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow. His staff appointments include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Deputy Director General Staff Duties, Brigadier Military Intelligence (East), Provost Marshal, and Director General Staff Duties at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army).

Prior to taking over as CINCAN, the General Officer served as Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, making history as the first Chief of Defence Intelligence to be elevated to the rank of Commander-in-Chief — a reflection of the growing importance of defence intelligence and jointmanship in India’s military leadership.

For his distinguished service, Lt Gen Rana has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal (SM), and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card. As a young officer, he earned the Sena Medal and COAS Commendation for gallantry in Kashmir. He also holds a Ph.D. in China’s defence modernisation.