India, Australia Deepen Defence Ties Amid Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a significant show of strategic solidarity, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi today. The meeting saw both leaders strongly condemn the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.

Highlighting India’s firm stance on counter-terrorism, Singh reaffirmed the country’s right to act in self-defence against cross-border terrorism. He described India’s response to Pakistan as “measured, proportionate, and responsible.” Singh later thanked Australia on social media for its unequivocal support to India’s stand against terrorism.

A major outcome of the dialogue was the signing of the Australia-India Joint Research Project, aimed at boosting bilateral defence innovation. Both ministers committed to intensifying defence industry cooperation, especially in the areas of cybersecurity, emerging technologies, maritime security, and counter-terrorism.

The leaders reviewed progress since the last India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in November 2023, and planned further deliberations during the next 2+2 dialogue in Australia later this year. They also discussed wider regional and global security concerns, reaffirming their shared commitment to an open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Marking the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing convergence in their strategic visions. Defence cooperation was acknowledged as a key pillar in the bilateral relationship.

Earlier, Richard Marles was accorded a Guard of Honour at the Manekshaw Centre and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, honouring India’s fallen heroes.

This meeting further cements the evolving India-Australia strategic alliance, rooted in mutual trust and shared regional priorities.