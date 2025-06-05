US, Russia hold telephonic conversation on Ukraine conflict

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East in a telephonic conversation yesterday. President Putin conceded the talks would not lead to immediate peace in Ukraine, and warned that Russia would respond to Ukraine’s successful attacks this week on its airfields. President Trump described his 75-minute phone call with Putin as a good conversation, but not one that would lead to immediate peace.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, Russian President told Trump in detail about the results of the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Ushakov added that the presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East.

This was the fourth telephonic conversation between the two leaders. Ushakov said, the two Presidents described the exchange as positive and productive, and confirmed readiness to stay in constant contact with each other.