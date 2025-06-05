Millions of Pilgrims Gather at Mount Arafat for Hajj’s Most Sacred Ritual

AMN/ WEB DESK

Millions of Muslims from around the world assembled on the Plain of Arafat near Mecca today for the performance of Wuquf-e-Arafat, the central and most critical ritual of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that marks the spiritual pinnacle of the sacred journey.

Observed on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, Arafat Day represents the culmination of the pilgrimage experience, with participants gathering from noon to sunset at the site where Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon. The ritual holds such paramount importance in Islamic tradition that missing it invalidates the entire pilgrimage.

Indian pilgrims joined the massive international gathering today, with Consul General of India in Jeddah Shri Fahed Suri confirming from Arafat that all Indian citizens have safely arrived at the sacred site and are currently engaged in prayers and supplications. The Indian Hajj Mission coordinated closely with Saudi authorities to ensure smooth pilgrim movement from their initial transfer to Arafat through their planned onward journey to Muzdalifah and Mina.

Speaking from the Plain of Arafat, Consul General Suri emphasized the spiritual significance of the gathering, describing the five sacred days spent across Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah as representing deep spiritual reflection and devotion that forms the core of the Hajj experience. He expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and associated service providers, for facilitating what he described as a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

The observance extends beyond those physically present at Arafat, with Muslims worldwide marking the day through special prayers and devotional practices. Many non-pilgrims choose to fast on Arafat Day, following the Prophet Mohammed’s encouragement for this practice. According to Islamic belief, fasting on this sacred day carries exceptional spiritual merit, with the potential to expiate sins from both the previous and coming year.

The day serves as a profound moment of spiritual renewal for pilgrims who engage in intensive prayer, supplication, and reflection while standing on the historic plain. The comprehensive logistical coordination between Indian authorities and their Saudi counterparts reflects the international cooperation required to manage the complex movement of millions of pilgrims across the sacred sites during the intensive five-day period.