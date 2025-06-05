Kim Jong-un pledges unconditional support to Russia in Ukraine conflict

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to unconditionally support Russia in the war against Ukraine. Kim made th​is remarks during his meeting with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in ​Pyongyang. Shoigu, Russia’s top security official, arrived in North Korea yesterday amid deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia. During the meeting, Kim affirmed that North Korea will unconditionally support the stand of Russia and its foreign policies in all the crucial international political issues, including the Ukrainian issue. Kim also said his country will responsibly observe the articles of the treaty between the two nations, referring to the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June last year in Pyongyang. During the talks, both sides confirmed the consensus of the two nations’ stance on the Ukraine situation and pledged to develop the bilateral ties into powerful and comprehensive relations of strategic partnership.