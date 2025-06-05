Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Pryluky kills 5

Jun 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian drone attacks on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight have killed at least five people, including a one-year-old child. ​23 people have been injured in this drone attack, which also caused severe damage to residential buildings in the area. The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump had said that Putin very strongly told him that he would have to respond to Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russia’s military airfields.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!