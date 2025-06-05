Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Pryluky kills 5

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian drone attacks on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky overnight have killed at least five people, including a one-year-old child. ​23 people have been injured in this drone attack, which also caused severe damage to residential buildings in the area. The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump had said that Putin very strongly told him that he would have to respond to Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russia’s military airfields.