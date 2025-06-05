IDF urges Gaza residents to avoid moving North amid heavy operations in combat zones

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has issued an urgent warning to residents of the Gaza Strip to avoid moving northward for their safety. IDF spokesman addressed Gazan residents who have returned or intend to return to Beit Lahia, Jabalia, and Beit Hanoun in North of Gaza City and warned that the IDF is operating in these areas with heavy force. He stated that the areas north of Salah Khalaf Street in Gaza City and Al Quds Street in Jabalia are considered dangerous combat zones. Following a two-month truce with Hamas, Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on 18th March this year. Since then, over four thousand Palestinians have been killed.