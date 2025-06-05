Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

IDF urges Gaza residents to avoid moving North amid heavy operations in combat zones

Jun 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has issued an urgent warning to residents of the Gaza Strip to avoid moving northward for their safety. IDF spokesman addressed Gazan residents who have returned or intend to return to Beit Lahia, Jabalia, and Beit Hanoun in North of Gaza City and warned that the IDF is operating in these areas with heavy force. He stated that the areas north of Salah Khalaf Street in Gaza City and Al Quds Street in Jabalia are considered dangerous combat zones. Following a two-month truce with Hamas, Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on 18th March this year. Since then, over four thousand Palestinians have been killed.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!